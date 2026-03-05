Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Chainlink & Pi Network – American Wrap 05 March

Chainlink (LINK) hovers around $9.38 at the time of writing on Thursday. This comes as crypto investors bravely navigate the Middle East war, with the United States (US) and Israel ramping up attacks on Iran and sending jitters across global markets.

Ripple (XRP) continues to demonstrate notable resilience as the cryptocurrency market navigates the persistent war in the Middle East after the United States (US) and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.20 at press time on Thursday, up 20% so far this week, gaining traction ahead of Pi Day on March 14. Founders are shifting focus toward expanding the identity-verified network for real-world applications after its first anniversary as an Open Network. The roadmap includes planned version upgrades to the underlying Stellar blockchain, ecosystem token design feedback, and efforts to boost community engagement.