Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Chainlink & Bitcoin – American Wrap 05 December

Chainlink (LINK) is exhibiting weakness, trading at around $13.84 at the time of writing on Friday. The decline marks the second consecutive day under increasing selling pressure. If bulls fail to reclaim key levels and flip them into support, a 16% decline to $12.76 would be on the cards.

Potential for further downside movement

Ripple (XRP) is extending its decline for the second consecutive day, trading at $2.06 at the time of writing on Friday. Sentiment surrounding the cross-border remittance token continues to lag despite steady inflows into XRP spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).