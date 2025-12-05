Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Chainlink & Bitcoin – American Wrap 05 December
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK risks 16% decline amid mild ETF inflows
Chainlink (LINK) is exhibiting weakness, trading at around $13.84 at the time of writing on Friday. The decline marks the second consecutive day under increasing selling pressure. If bulls fail to reclaim key levels and flip them into support, a 16% decline to $12.76 would be on the cards.
Bitcoin – Downside continuation in the play [Video]
Potential for further downside movement
XRP bearish outlook persists as ETF inflows fail to counter weak market sentiment
Ripple (XRP) is extending its decline for the second consecutive day, trading at $2.06 at the time of writing on Friday. Sentiment surrounding the cross-border remittance token continues to lag despite steady inflows into XRP spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).
