TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Chainlink & Bitcoin – American Wrap 05 December

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Chainlink & Bitcoin – American Wrap 05 December
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK risks 16% decline amid mild ETF inflows 

Chainlink (LINK) is exhibiting weakness, trading at around $13.84 at the time of writing on Friday. The decline marks the second consecutive day under increasing selling pressure. If bulls fail to reclaim key levels and flip them into support, a 16% decline to $12.76 would be on the cards.

Bitcoin – Downside continuation in the play [Video]

Potential for further downside movement

XRP bearish outlook persists as ETF inflows fail to counter weak market sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is extending its decline for the second consecutive day, trading at $2.06 at the time of writing on Friday. Sentiment surrounding the cross-border remittance token continues to lag despite steady inflows into XRP spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). 

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Ripple faces persistent bear risks, shrugging off ETF inflows

Ripple faces persistent bear risks, shrugging off ETF inflows

Ripple is extending its decline for the second consecutive day, trading at $2.06 at the time of writing on Friday. Sentiment surrounding the cross-border remittance token continues to lag despite steady inflows into XRP spot ETFs. 

Luna Classic soars 20% as Do Kwon's sentence hearing looms

Luna Classic soars 20% as Do Kwon's sentence hearing looms

Luna Classic surges 20% on Friday, extending its recovery for the fourth consecutive day. Roughly 959 million tokens have been burned in December so far, fueling LUNC's recovery.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin (BTC) is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Resistance at $94,150 capped recovery on Wednesday, but in the meantime, bulls have contained downside risks above $90,000. 

Ethereum strengthens against BTC post-Fusaka, targeting $3,200 breakout

Ethereum strengthens against BTC post-Fusaka, targeting $3,200 breakout

Ethereum trades above $3,100 on Friday, with bulls aiming for a breakout above a two-month-old resistance trendline. Ethereum gains strength against Bitcoin as demand for the major altcoin increases after the Fusaka upgrade.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC steadies as data suggests local bottom

Bitcoin: BTC steadies as data suggests local bottom

Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday, extending its recovery by 5% so far this week. On the institutional front, a modest outflow from US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) marks a slowdown from previous weeks and signals a reduction in selling pressure, further supporting BTC’s recovery.