Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & SUI – European Wrap 16 February

XRP price could climb to $1 target if Ripple scores another win in SEC lawsuit
XRPLedger’s native token XRP price climbed to $0.5791 on Friday, inching closer to the $0.60 target. XRP price could eye a return to the $1 level with bullish on-chain metrics and likely positive developments in the SEC lawsuit.
XRP Volume has climbed to 1.81 billion on Friday, up from 578.41 million on February 10. The rise in volume is typically followed by an increase in the altcoin’s price, as seen in previous instances on Santiment. This is a bullish sign for XRP.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC eyes $60,000 but correction looms
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been moving up only since January 22 but could slip into a consolidation before the next leg up. With the rate at which BTC is climbing after the ETF approval, coupled with strong fundamentals, investors should consider buying the dips before BTC hits $60,000.
Bitcoin price rallied 68% between October 9, 2023, and December 4, 2023, following which it consolidated for seven weeks. In the eighth week, it triggered a breakout, rallying 25% and setting up a local top at $52,879.
SUI bridged nearly $310 million in assets from Ethereum, exceeding all other blockchains combined
SUI, the native token of the SUI blockchain, climbed to $1.81, yielding nearly 20% weekly gains for holders. The Total Value Locked (TVL) of assets in SUI has increased threefold since the beginning of the year.
Data from the cross-chain messaging platform Wormhole shows that over $500 million in assets were bridged from Ethereum to other blockchains. Of this, nearly 64% or $310 million was bridged to the SUI blockchain. SUI left its competitors, Solana, Arbitrum, Moonbeam, BSC and Optimism in the dust, with large share of bridged assets from ETH.
