Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Cardano – American Wrap 13 January

Ripple (XRP) is trading sideways above support at $2.00 at the time of writing on Tuesday. Recovery has remained elusive despite steady inflows into spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), which have cumulatively attracted $1.23 billion.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and the global cryptocurrency market saw a mild uptick on Tuesday following the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December.

Cardano (ADA) is edging up above $0.40 at the time of writing on Tuesday, reflecting improving sentiment across the crypto market. ADA’s rebound from an intraday low of $0.38 has been fueled by improving optimism, following softer-than-expected core inflation in the United States (US).