Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Worldcoin, Bitcoin & DYDX – American Wrap 22 March

DYDX, a decentralized exchange’s native token, experienced a 5% price decline in response to the recent unlock event on Tuesday. The Layer 1 blockchain has seen the Total Value of assets Locked (TVL) drop by nearly 5% on a weekly timeframe.

In a series of strategic moves that underline its commitment to cryptocurrency , El Salvador continues to deepen its engagement with the digital currency market, particularly bitcoin (BTC). President Nayib Bukele recently announced El Salvador's plan to buy one bitcoin every day, aiming to continue this practice until it becomes unaffordable with fiat currencies. This initiative has pushed the nation's Bitcoin holdings to a substantial total of 5,690 BTC, valued at approximately $400 million.

Worldcoin (WLD) announced on Friday that it will no longer store biometric information from its users. The data collected by the organization’s Orbs will be, hosted on the user’s devices rather than in the Worldcoin Foundation database. The move occurs after Worldcoin has faced inquiries – and outright activity bans – from many countries due to concerns about what the company is doing with users’ personal information.

