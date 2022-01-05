Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Uniswap, Decentraland & Shiba Inu – European Wrap 05 January [Video]

Uniswap price primed for 20% rally, leads altcoins in new bull run
The world’s third-largest decentralized exchange has witnessed a spike in growth and market capitalization. Uniswap is leading the altcoin rally, gearing up for a 20% gain in price.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Shiba Inu could drop memecoin tag as Ethereum whales scoop $3.6 million worth of the token
Ethereum whales continue accumulating Shiba Inu as the memecoin recovers from the recent price drop. Proponents believe Shiba Inu could drop its memecoin tag as it prepares for a 100% price rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink price to provide a buying opportunity before LINK rallies 50%
Chainlink price set up a higher high in its recent run-up, effectively collecting liquidity resting above the previous swing high. This move seems to have reached its climax so investors can expect LINK to undergo a minor retracement.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon flashes bearish chart pattern projecting 32% decline
MATIC price is at the cliff of a 32% descent as Polygon is nearing a critical support line. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that the bears are planning a significant sell-off toward $1.64 if the layer-2 token slices below $2.34.
Crypto market sentiment in extreme fear provides an opportunity to profit
The cryptocurrency market sentiment is currently displaying extreme fear after a prolonged period of sluggish performance. The last time that the Crypto Fear and Greed Index flashed a reading of extreme fear, the digital asset market capitalization rebounded by 63%.
Polkadot price looks to restart its uptrend as DOT eyes 30% gains
Polkadot price is retracing toward a crucial support level after a recent run-up. A retest of this area will likely provide DOT with the necessary bullish momentum to kick-start another rally that will extend beyond the recent swing high.
Bitcoin to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000
Bitcoin had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.