Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: TRON, Uniswap & Ripple – European Wrap 21 February

Circle, issuer of one of the largest stablecoins in the ecosystem, USD Coin (USDC), announced plans to discontinue the asset on the TRON blockchain. The move comes after TRON founder Justin Sun’s recent post about the future of TRON and plans to integrate its ecosystem assets with the Bitcoin blockchain.

Circle ended its USDC mint on TRON, effective February 21, according to its official announcement. Circle’s plan is to discontinue support in a phased manner, while minting activities are ceased immediately, the USDC issuer will support customers’ transfer of the stablecoin to other blockchains until February 2025.

1/ We are discontinuing USDC on the TRON blockchain in a phased transition. Effective immediately, we will no longer mint USDC on TRON. Transfers and redemptions of USDC on TRON will continue to operate normally through February 2025. Read the details: https://t.co/kw9A3ZUpWH — Circle (@circle) February 21, 2024

Uniswap, a decentralized crypto exchange, launched on Wednesday its version 2 (v2) on six chains: Arbitrum, Polygon, Optimism, Base, Binance Smart Chain and Avalanche. Uniswap’s v2 pools allow users to swap assets in a single-user interface and minimize the need for upfront decision-making or active liquid pooling activities.

On-chain metrics support UNI’s weekly gains, making it likely that pricerevisits its 2024 peak. Two key catalysts could drive Uniswap gains: the rollout of v2 on six chains and bullish on-chain metrics. The decentralized exchange announced that users can access its DEX on six leading blockchains, opening up its DEX to an array of users in the ecosystem. Uniswap explained that despite version 3’s availability users prefer v2 for its simplicity.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlingouse commented on the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit and a potential XRP ETF. The payment remittance firm recently acquired Standard Custody to venture into the crypto custodian business.

XRP price traded sideways above the $0.55 level on Wednesday. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse believes that payment remittance firm Ripple has won on important issues in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit.