Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Tron, Ripple & Zcash – American Wrap 09 October
Tron Price Forecast: TRX technical outlook weakens as spot volume cools
Tron (TRX) trades above $0.3361 at the time of writing on Thursday, down over 1.70% for the day, reflecting a general cool-down in sentiment across the cryptocurrency market.
Ripple expands into Bahrain in boost for RLUSD
Ripple is expanding its Middle East footprint through a new partnership with Bahrain Fintech Bay, the Kingdom’s main fintech incubator and ecosystem platform, as part of its push to integrate blockchain and stablecoin infrastructure into regulated financial markets.
Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges
ZCash (ZEC) trends higher for two consecutive days, trading near $190 on Thursday, while most cryptocurrencies struggle amid headwinds as investors generally book profits.
