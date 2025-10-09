TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Tron, Ripple & Zcash – American Wrap 09 October
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Tron Price Forecast: TRX technical outlook weakens as spot volume cools

Tron (TRX) trades above $0.3361 at the time of writing on Thursday, down over 1.70% for the day, reflecting a general cool-down in sentiment across the cryptocurrency market. 

Ripple expands into Bahrain in boost for RLUSD

Ripple is expanding its Middle East footprint through a new partnership with Bahrain Fintech Bay, the Kingdom’s main fintech incubator and ecosystem platform, as part of its push to integrate blockchain and stablecoin infrastructure into regulated financial markets.

 

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges 

ZCash (ZEC) trends higher for two consecutive days, trading near $190 on Thursday, while most cryptocurrencies struggle amid headwinds as investors generally book profits. 

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Editor's Picks

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash rallies for the second consecutive day, eyeing a breakout above $200. The Ethereum Foundation is committed to working with the ecosystem, emphasizing the importance of privacy protocols.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP retreat amid profit-taking, risk-off sentiment

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP retreat amid profit-taking, risk-off sentiment

Bitcoin is facing headwinds, correcting lower to nearly the $121,000 mark on Thursday. Ethereum and Ripple are also in the red, trimming gains accrued during the previous day’s knee-jerk recovery. 

Ethena Price Forecast: ENA eyes wedge breakout on renewed retail interest 

Ethena Price Forecast: ENA eyes wedge breakout on renewed retail interest 

Ethena corrects lower on Thursday, holding above $0.5500 after a near 6% jump the previous day. Rising Ethena futures Open Interest reflects risk-on sentiment among derivative traders. 

Toshi Price Forecast: TOSHI bulls eye double-digit gains amid fresh momentum 

Toshi Price Forecast: TOSHI bulls eye double-digit gains amid fresh momentum 

Toshi (TOSHI) memecoin price steadies at around $0.0010 at the time of writing on Thursday, having rallied more than 20% the previous day. The rising open interest and the recent listing on the OKX exchange further support the bullish thesis. 

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin price hovers around $120,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a strong weekly rally of nearly 7% amid optimism surrounding the ‘Uptober’ narrative. Institutional demand supports the price rise, with BTC’s spot ETFs recording a weekly inflow of over $2 billion, while firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy add BTC to their reserves. 