Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Sui, Cardano & Bitcoin – European Wrap 31 May

Sui (SUI) price is the new kid on the block and only started trading at the beginning of May. Investors of the first hours are not really enjoying their investments thus far as the price action has been on a steady decline lower in the past few days. With Sui's price flirting with its lowest level for May on its last day of the month, a further drop could value SUI at $0.90.

Sui price is not giving early investors and believers a good run for their money. Price action jumped on the first day it started moving in the open market, surging from $0.10 to $4 in the trading session. In all fairness, everyone knows that at the first moment of launching a crypto coin, it is almost impossible to enter the price action and fully book all those profits.

Cardano price has started its recovery from the drop to $0.35 last Friday. The Ethereum-killer project is competing with the largest altcoin for dominance in market share. Both Cardano and Ethereum, however, have yielded losses for holders in the last 24 hours.

Cardano is the fourth largest altcoin by market capitalization, after Ethereum, BNB and XRP. ADA blockchain is considered an Ethereum-alternative, and Cardano competes with Ethereum for market share in the smart-contract space.

Bitcoin (BTC) price action slows down, allowing bears to doubt their strength. As more time elapses, the chances of bulls taking over control of BTC become more likely. A spillover effect, should buyers make a comeback, would be noticeable in Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices.

Bitcoin price looks ready to trigger the Power of Three (PO3) setup, as explained in the previous article. But for the pattern to yield a bearish move, BTC needs to flip the $27,514 support floor into a resistance level.