Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Sui, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 10 January

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee, led by Senator Tim Scott, is preparing to create the first-ever subcommittee dedicated to cryptocurrency. This unit will be modeled on the House Financial Services Committee led by Patrick McHenry in 2023. Reports indicate that Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming will chair the new subcommittee, with members to be chosen through a committee vote soon.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price slightly recovers and trades around $94,700 on Friday after declining nearly 6% earlier this week. US Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) data shows signs of mild recovery, with a total net inflow of $462.2 million until Thursday. A 10xResearch report released this week projects Bitcoin’s price action for the upcoming major events in January.

Sui (SUI) price recovers most of its weekly losses and trades around $5.06 at the time of writing on Friday. On-chain metrics hint at a rally ahead as SUI’s long-to-short ratio reaches the highest level in over a month, and open interest is also rising. The technical outlook suggests a rally continuation, projecting a new all-time high (ATH) of $6.35.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.