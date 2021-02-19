Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Stellar, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 19 Feb

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar edges closer to a 25% breakout

XLM price showed a slowdown in bullish momentum after surging approximately 100% since February 1. Now, Stellar awaits for volatility to resume its uptrend. XLM price hit a pause after reaching $0.60 on February 13. Since then, Stellar entered a consolidation period.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bears push for a downswing below $0.51

XRP/USD drop to $0.5270 while extending the previous day’s pullback to early Friday. The altcoin’s latest weakness could be traced from its repeated failures to cross 10-day SMA as well as the first bearish MACD signal since the early January. Monthly resistance line adds to the upside filters.

Ethereum price may pull back before the ultimate bullish impulse above $2,000

Ethereum keeps the record-breaking rally on the table while picking up the bids near $1,940 during the early Friday’s trading. The cryptocurrency pair’s ability to extend the bounce-off 10-day SMA gains support from the accumulation of crypto whales to favor the bulls inside a bearish chart pattern formation.