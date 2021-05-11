Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Stellar Lumens, Litecoin & Cardano — Asian Wrap 11 May

XLM price fades as Stellar briefly strikes an all-time high

XLM price has staggered higher, beginning in April with a marginal new high, then today’s brief spike into new highs. The failure of XLM price above the topside trend line resistance and the 461.8% Fibonacci extension of the 2019-2020 bear market should put traders on the defensive.





Litecoin price nears all-time high, but LTC headwinds escalate

Litecoin price has been a consistent winner since September 2020, traveling in an ascending channel. The upside is likely limited in the short-term due to the extended price condition and the omnipresence of the all-time high providing durable resistance.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA boldly emerges, with higher prices anticipated

Cardano price kickstarted a new rally on May 5 with a breakout from a cup-with-handle base, rising above the longstanding trading range and setting new all-time highs. Since the beginning of February, it was the best week and puts ADA on pace for an additional 30% gain.