Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Stellar Lumens, Litecoin & Cardano — Asian Wrap 11 May

XLM price fades as Stellar briefly strikes an all-time high
XLM price has staggered higher, beginning in April with a marginal new high, then today’s brief spike into new highs. The failure of XLM price above the topside trend line resistance and the 461.8% Fibonacci extension of the 2019-2020 bear market should put traders on the defensive.
Litecoin price nears all-time high, but LTC headwinds escalate
Litecoin price has been a consistent winner since September 2020, traveling in an ascending channel. The upside is likely limited in the short-term due to the extended price condition and the omnipresence of the all-time high providing durable resistance.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA boldly emerges, with higher prices anticipated
Cardano price kickstarted a new rally on May 5 with a breakout from a cup-with-handle base, rising above the longstanding trading range and setting new all-time highs. Since the beginning of February, it was the best week and puts ADA on pace for an additional 30% gain.
Ripple on track to hit $2 as on-chain metrics reset
XRP price shows a consolidation in play that could lead to a new yearly high. The recent recovery from the dip into the demand zone suggests the presence of strong buyers.
Chainlink makes new all-time high, targeting $100
Chainlink price made another new all-time high at $52.70, while all eyes were on Ethereum crossing past $4,000. LINK has regained massive bullish momentum in the past few weeks.
SafeMoon price may retrace 25% as bulls fail to establish dominance
SafeMoon price shows a massive rally that pushed it to the recent local top. However, the inability of the buyers to propel it past this crucial level might lead to a pullback.
Dogecoin eyes consolidation after its recent pullback
Dogecoin price is facing a stiff resistance wall that could result in a minor correction. A confluence of on-chain indicators adds credibility to this potential bearish move.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.