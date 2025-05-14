Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Ethereum & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 14 May

The global crypto market capitalization rose by another 2% on Tuesday, retaking the $3.5 market cap milestone after a brief dip towards $3.2 trillion on Monday. In terms of key bullish catalysts, vital figures in the US CPI data released have raised expectations of imminent Fed rate cuts. Bitcoin price rises by 3% on Tuesday, trading as high as $104,800 on Binance before facing rejection. With 24-hour BTC trading volumes at $33 billion, Bitcoin market activity continues to trend near weekly time frame peaks.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) continue to show strength as the broader crypto market sustains its bullish momentum. BTC is testing a critical resistance level that could mark a fresh push toward record highs, while ETH remains supported by a key level, signaling potential for upward continuation. Meanwhile, XRP flirts with a major resistance zone, and a breakout here could spark renewed interest and gains.

Solana's (SOL) price is nursing minor losses, down almost 2% to trade at $180 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Over the past weeks, the meteoric rise changed the trend from bearish to bullish, reflecting strong risk-on sentiment in the broader crypto market. Meanwhile, Solana's Decentralized Finance (DeFi) dynamics are undergoing significant adjustments with private decentralized exchanges (DEXs) taking centre stage.

