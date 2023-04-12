Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Tron & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 12 April

Ethereum Shanghai upgrade is right around the corner, and ETH holders are waiting in anticipation of a further price increase. At the same time, one of the biggest concerns of the market about whether validators would unstake and sell their ETH may no longer hold any significance.

Tron has established itself as a core Decentralised Finance (DeFi) chain and has also managed to do the unthinkable by surpassing Ethereum in some ways. However, beyond the usage of Tron’s native token, TRX is still struggling to leave a positive mark on the chart.

Shiba Inu falling under the category of a “meme coin” certainly began as a mere joke, but the decision to develop it into an ecosystem is giving it an edge over other meme coins. While others continue to see influence from Dogecoin, Shiba Inu seems to be separating itself from that narrative.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.