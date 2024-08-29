Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, DUSK & Ethereum – European Wrap 29 August

Shiba Inu rallies 30% since August low as on-chain data points to further gains ahead
Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second-largest meme coin by market capitalization, has observed a large spike in traders realizing losses on Thursday, on-chain data shows, even as SHIB has rallied 30% since the August 5 low of $0.00001078. This capitulation event could be a sign of the formation of a local price bottom, increasing the chances of a further price rebound.
DUSK price is set to rally after bouncing off from key support level
Dusk (DUSK), a Layer 1 blockchain protocol that brings classic finance and real-world assets (RWA) on-chain, is up 4.6% on Thursday and could extend gains by 18% after the coin’s price recently retested and found support around the double-bottom pattern breakout level, a key technical area. Additionally, on-chain data such as the long-to-short ratio also hints at an upcoming rally.
Ethereum: Rebound on the long road to sunset
The cryptocurrency market remained in the same position as the day before, with a capitalisation of $2.09 trillion (+0.07% in 24 hours). Bitcoin's price stabilised after the crash, with Solana losing 3% and Ethereum recovering 2% over the same period.
Bitcoin Cash price is poised for a decline if it breaks below the key support level
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has faced multiple rejections by the 50-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of around $350.2. This week, it experienced a 9% decline to trade at $324.2 on Thursday.
TON rallies following Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's release from custody
Pavel Durov, Telegram's founder, was released on Wednesday from French custody after four days. The release was on several terms, including that Durov does not leave the country.
Bitcoin: Can BTC break above $62,000 barrier?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $60,000 on Friday, gaining more than 4% this week so far, but fluctuating within a range between $57,000 and $62,000 for the last 15 days. On-chain data shows contradicting signs, with institutions accumulating Bitcoin while some whales are selling.
