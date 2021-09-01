Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu Coin, Ethereum Classic & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 01 Sep

Bitcoin’s rally is taking a breather as altcoins outperform. Bitcoin (BTC, -3.69%) traded sideways on Monday and is holding support above the 200-day moving average of about $46,000. The cryptocurrency was changing hands at around $48,000 at press time and is roughly flat over the past 24 hours. Analysts expect bitcoin to remain rangebound heading into the end of the month as investors show a strong preference for altcoins.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) has been wrong-footed since August 15 and has been descending since then, but buyers do not seem convinced that they need to let short sellers take control. Sellers are trying to squeeze out the buyers at $60, but buyers are reluctant to forfeit their longs. This caused a break of that descending trend line on August 28. That trend line is being chopped up now by both buyers and sellers.

Shiba Inu price seems to have cauterized the bleed and shows signs of resuscitating as it bounced off a crucial support level. If the buying pressure continues to increase. Shiba Inu price has dropped roughly 33% since the August 17 swing high at $0.00000975. This descent sliced through multiple support barriers and finally found support around the $0.00000654 demand barrier.

