Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Ethereum & Ripple – European Wrap 17 August

Shiba Inu, Sandbox, XRP and CAKE likely to rally as whales move during price dip
There has been a spike in activity from large wallet investors – popularly known as whales – affecting several altcoins, particularly Shiba Inu (SHIB), Sandbox (SAND), XRP and Pancake Swap (CAKE), according to data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment. These recent moves occur at a time when most of these assets are seeing significant price declines. Large wallet investor activity during a dip is considered bullish for crypto assets in the long term.
During the recent dip in crypto markets, Bitcoin and Ethereum traders suffered mass liquidations, with more than $50 million in long positions being liquidated in a 24-hour time frame. Shiba Inu and several other altcoin prices dipped in response.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Indication of a 45% crash of bear trap?
Ethereum price action is at an interesting point, which could trigger a steep move in either direction. With Bitcoin’s boring consolidation, crypto traders have been waiting for a volatile move to emerge. The lack of volatility could be ending soon, especially for Ether, as the open interest rose by nearly 500 million in the last three days from $6.09 billion to $6.58 billion. When the breakout does occur, one cap is likely to get caught in the wrong direction, causing liquidations in the millions.
Ethereum price set up an ascending triangle formation between May 28, 2022, and August 14, 2023. This setup contains three higher lows and nearly three equal highs, which are connected using trend lines. This technical formation is a bullish one and the confirmation of a breakout would occur if Ethereum price flipped the $1,998 or $2,000 psychological level into a support floor.
Ripple opposes SEC motion to file an appeal, waits for final verdict in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
Ripple filed a motion asking the court to deny the SEC's request to file an interlocutory appeal. The payment giant explains that the SEC required the Howey Test to be applied to the Ripple lawsuit since the beginning of the legal battle, once its application resulted in an outcome that affects the SEC's other lawsuits, the regulator decided to file an appeal. There is no legal rule, according to the motion, to support the SEC's application for an appeal at this point in the case, ahead of the final ruling in the lawsuit.
According to XRPL Layer 2 project builder and former lawyer Scott Chamberlain, the SEC “won on the law front and lost on the case facts.” Ripple and its executives argue that this does not justify an appeal ahead of a final verdict in the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit.
#XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP BREAKING: Ripple files it’s opposition to the SEC’s anticipated motion for leave to file an interlocutory appeal. pic.twitter.com/Rk8Ho0Gfxw— James K. Filan (@FilanLaw) August 16, 2023
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple opposes SEC motion to file an appeal, waits for final verdict in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
The SEC filed a motion for an interlocutory appeal against Judge Torres’ ruling, citing the impact on the regulator’s other lawsuits. Ripple filed a motion asking the court to deny the SEC's request to file an interlocutory appeal.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Indication of a 45% crash of bear trap?
Ethereum price action is at an interesting point, which could trigger a steep move in either direction. With Bitcoin’s boring consolidation, crypto traders have been waiting for a volatile move to emerge. The lack of volatility could be ending soon, especially for Ether, as the open interest rose by nearly 500 million in the last three days from $6.09 billion to $6.58 billion.
Coinbase Layer 2 BASE hosts 500 scam tokens, amounting to $3.7 million in trade volume
Coinbase Layer 2 BASE has attracted interest from the crypto community since its mainnet launch in August 2023. However, the popularity of the chain has also attracted scam tokens and exploitative deployers like BALD and SwirlLend to the BASE chain.
Shiba Inu, Sandbox, XRP and CAKE likely to rally as whales move during price dip
There has been a spike in activity from large wallet investors – popularly known as whales – affecting several altcoins, particularly Shiba Inu (SHIB), Sandbox (SAND), XRP and Pancake Swap (CAKE), according to data from crypto intelligence tracker Sentiment.
Bitcoin: US SEC likely to reject BTC ETF, experts say
Bitcoin price has been moving sideways for nearly 50 days now, with no directional bias in sight. With volatility hitting all-time lows, investors are bored out of their minds and are looking at other avenues for trading opportunities.