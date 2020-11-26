Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Yearn.Finance & Uniswap – Asian Wrap 26 Nov

Ripple Price Analysis: Weekly support line probes XRP pullback from 2.5-year high

XRP/USD battles short-term rising trend line while trying not to refresh the intraday low of 0.5803, currently down over 12% near 0.6050, during the early Thursday. The crypto major surged to the highest since May 10, 2018, before stepping back the previous day.

Yearn.Finance Price Forecast: YFI’s next buying opportunity may come at $18,000

YFI had an astounding 290% bull rally that started on November 5 and peaked on November 20 at $29,890. The digital asset seems to be under consolidation, and many indicators are turning bearish in the past week. Several on-chain metrics have turned bearish in the past week, indicating that YFI is poised for a pullback.

Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI flashes multiple sell signals projecting a correction towards $3

Uniswap had a massive 155% bull rally from its low point of $1.75 on November 5. It seems that the digital asset is finally topping out after a strong rejection from $4.48 and several bearish indicators that have formed in the short-term.