Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Robinhood & Bitcoin – American Wrap 20 May

Moody's US credit rating downgrade spooked Bitcoin , but not for long. According to HSBC, the recent trade truce between Washington and Beijing changed the game. It has permanently raised global risk appetite, allowing digital assets to flourish. Could the loss of the States' latest top rating stop the BTCUSD bulls? As it turns out, no.

Maker (MKR) and Quant (QNT) are holding onto their 24-hour gains on Tuesday, riding the wave of renewed investor interest in real-world asset (RWA) tokens. This surge comes amid a significant development in the crypto space, with Robinhood submitting a 42-page proposal to the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to establish a federal regulatory framework for issuing and trading RWA tokens.

Ripple (XRP) price trades broadly sideways around $2.34 on Tuesday, marking its second straight day of minor declines. This tight, range-bound action coincides with the launch of XRP futures on CME Group’s derivatives platform. CME Group received the green light to list XRP futures contracts after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) categorised XRP as a commodity. The product targeting institutional and retail traders is cash settled and relies on the CME's reference data, which is updated daily.

