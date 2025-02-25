Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Raydium & Bitcoin – Asian Wrap 25 February

US President Donald Trump’s decision to move ahead with tariffs on Mexico and Canada in March has sparked bearish sentiment across global financial markets including Bitcoin (BTC). Bitcoin price declined by another 4.7% on Monday bringing its losses since the Bybit hack to 7% as it traded as low as $93,000 within the intra-day session.

Raydium (RAY) price trades around $3 on Tuesday after dropping almost 35% the previous day. This price crash was due to the rumors of a competing Automated Market Maker (AMM) being developed by PumpFun and losing $334 million in market capitalization, leading to increased exchange supply.

Ripple's XRP joined the wider crypto market decline, plunging nearly 10% on Monday following President Donald Trump reiterating that the US will kick off tariffs on Mexico and Canada. Despite initially pausing the tariffs, both countries have failed to work out an agreement with the US government.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.