Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Pump.fun & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 17 October
Ripple Labs plans to raise $1 billion to accumulate XRP
Ripple Labs Inc. is reportedly seeking to raise at least $1 billion through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to expand its XRP holdings and strengthen its digital-asset treasury. The initiative comes at a time when broader crypto market sentiment remains cautious, following a recent wave of liquidations and heightened volatility. Bloomberg reported on Friday that blockchain payment firm Ripple Labs Inc. is leading an effort to raise at least $1 billion to accumulate XRP, the digital token linked to the company.
Pump.fun, Flare, Bittensor lose ground as Bitcoin slips below $109,000
Pump.fun leads the losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, recording its fourth straight day of trading in the red. At the time of writing, PUMP sinks by 2% on Friday, adding further discount to the 9.50% loss from the previous day. The downtrend in the launchpad token approaches the S1 Pivot Point level at $0.003134 as the immediate support. If PUMP fractures the underlying support, it could extend the decline to Friday’s low at $0.001496.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC struggles near $108,000, ETH and XRP extend correction
Bitcoin price faced rejection from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $114,822 on Tuesday and declined by nearly 6% until Thursday, closing below the ascending trendline. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC hovers at around $109,000. If BTC continues its correction and closes below the 200-day EMA at $108,070, it could extend the decline toward the October 10 low of $102,000.
