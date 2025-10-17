TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Pump.fun & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 17 October

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Pump.fun & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 17 October
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Ripple Labs plans to raise $1 billion to accumulate XRP

Ripple Labs Inc. is reportedly seeking to raise at least $1 billion through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to expand its XRP holdings and strengthen its digital-asset treasury. The initiative comes at a time when broader crypto market sentiment remains cautious, following a recent wave of liquidations and heightened volatility. Bloomberg reported on Friday that blockchain payment firm Ripple Labs Inc. is leading an effort to raise at least $1 billion to accumulate XRP, the digital token linked to the company.

Pump.fun, Flare, Bittensor lose ground as Bitcoin slips below $109,000

Pump.fun leads the losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, recording its fourth straight day of trading in the red. At the time of writing, PUMP sinks by 2% on Friday, adding further discount to the 9.50% loss from the previous day. The downtrend in the launchpad token approaches the S1 Pivot Point level at $0.003134 as the immediate support. If PUMP fractures the underlying support, it could extend the decline to Friday’s low at $0.001496. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC struggles near $108,000, ETH and XRP extend correction

Bitcoin price faced rejection from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $114,822 on Tuesday and declined by nearly 6% until Thursday, closing below the ascending trendline. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC hovers at around $109,000. If BTC continues its correction and closes below the 200-day EMA at $108,070, it could extend the decline toward the October 10 low of $102,000.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

BNB, Solana, Cardano record double-digit losses as crypto market liquidations surge

BNB, Solana, Cardano record double-digit losses as crypto market liquidations surge

The total cryptocurrency market liquidations have crossed the $1 billion mark in the last 24 hours. BNB, Solana, and Cardano declined over 10% in the same time period, resulting in the largest losses among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP eye October lows as sell-off intensifies 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP eye October lows as sell-off intensifies 

Bitcoin is experiencing its second bearish Friday in a row, trading below $105,000 at the time of writing as sentiment remains bearish in the broader cryptocurrency market. Altcoins are bearing the biggest brunt, with Ethereum dropping to $3,700 and Ripple sliding below a key support at $2.22. 

Bitcoin slips below $105,000 as macro headwinds weigh on sentiment

Bitcoin slips below $105,000 as macro headwinds weigh on sentiment

Bitcoin price continues to trade in red, below $105,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having corrected nearly 9% so far this week. Renewed geopolitical tensions fueled the pullback in BTC, and the US government shutdown pressured risk assets. 

Pi Network Price Forecast: On-exchange outflows suggest demand surge

Pi Network Price Forecast: On-exchange outflows suggest demand surge

Pi Network holds at $0.20 level, making muted moves amid the broader market pullback. The technical indicators suggest a decline in selling pressure. Pi Network’s CEXs' reserves recorded a net outflow of 2.58 million PI in the last 24 hours. 

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $105,000 as macro headwinds weigh on sentiment

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $105,000 as macro headwinds weigh on sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade in red, below $105,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having corrected nearly 9% so far this week. Renewed geopolitical tensions fueled the pullback in BTC, and the US government shutdown pressured risk assets.