Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Pump.fun & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 17 October

Ripple Labs Inc. is reportedly seeking to raise at least $1 billion through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to expand its XRP holdings and strengthen its digital-asset treasury. The initiative comes at a time when broader crypto market sentiment remains cautious, following a recent wave of liquidations and heightened volatility. Bloomberg reported on Friday that blockchain payment firm Ripple Labs Inc. is leading an effort to raise at least $1 billion to accumulate XRP, the digital token linked to the company.

Pump.fun leads the losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, recording its fourth straight day of trading in the red. At the time of writing, PUMP sinks by 2% on Friday, adding further discount to the 9.50% loss from the previous day. The downtrend in the launchpad token approaches the S1 Pivot Point level at $0.003134 as the immediate support. If PUMP fractures the underlying support, it could extend the decline to Friday’s low at $0.001496.

Bitcoin price faced rejection from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $114,822 on Tuesday and declined by nearly 6% until Thursday, closing below the ascending trendline. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC hovers at around $109,000. If BTC continues its correction and closes below the 200-day EMA at $108,070, it could extend the decline toward the October 10 low of $102,000.