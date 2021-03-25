Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Polkadot & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 25 Mar

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP recovery needs to cross $0.4950 to convince buyers

Ripple picks up bids to $0.4903, up nearly 2.0% intraday, during early Thursday. The altcoin dropped to the lowest since March 16 the previous day but bounced off before testing an ascending support line from February 23. Given the upward sloping momentum indicators and the quote’s sustained trading beyond a short-term support line, XRP/USD buyers pierce 50-day SMA.

Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT being dominated by the bears

Polkadot price is breaking down from a sideways channel on explosive volume. If DOT closes at or near the lows, it will be the worst daily decline since September 21, 2020. It is currently on pace for the 2nd worst weekly loss since trading began in August 2020. This is an abrupt change in the price character that has reigned for the better part of a month.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH bears eye key support line below $1,500

Ethereum fails to bounce off early March lows while taking rounds to $1,590 by the press time of early Thursday. In doing so, the quote keeps a downside break of $1,720-30 horizontal resistance area, established since February 05 and comprising 50-day SMA off-late.