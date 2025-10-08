TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, PancakeSwap & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 08 October

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, PancakeSwap & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 08 October
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

XRP slides 4%, cedes to BNB as third-largest crypto

XRP fell 4% in intraday trading on Tuesday, fueled by an increasing wave of FUD among investors. The cryptocurrency saw its highest level of retail FUD since US President Donald Trump announced tariffs in April, according to crypto analytics platform Santiment. The shift in sentiment signals growing impatience for a rally, with bearish XRP comments outweighing bullish statements across social media platforms.

Top Crypto Gainers: PancakeSwap, BNB, DeXe rally on token burns, on-chain inflows

The Decentralized Exchange (DEX) token, CAKE, is down 1% at press time on Wednesday, reflecting a breather phase after two consecutive days of gains, resulting in over 30% gains so far this week. Fueling the recovery run, PancakeSwap announced in an X post on Tuesday that the weekly net token mint was -753k CAKE, burned from circulation alongside the total product burns of 894k CAKE, worth $3.24M. With the deflationary trend in motion, demand could experience linear growth, creating a positive feedback loop with the CAKE token price. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP dip on profit taking

Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $126,199 on Monday after surging more than 10% in the previous week. However, BTC failed to continue its rally and corrected by 2.67% on Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, BTC hovers around $121,000. If BTC continues its correction and closes below $120,000, it could extend the decline toward the next daily support level at $116,000.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Litecoin and Hedera decline as ETF approvals await the US government shutdown to end

Litecoin and Hedera decline as ETF approvals await the US government shutdown to end

Canary Capital finalized the S-1 form adjustments for Litecoin (LTC) and Hedera (HBAR) spot Exchange Traded Funds, a step closer to approval. Market analysts consider the US government shutdown a key hurdle that could delay the nod from the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA extends correction as bears tighten grip

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA extends correction as bears tighten grip

Cardano (ADA) is trading in the red, currently below $0.82 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following a nearly 6% correction on the previous day. On-chain signals and rising bearish bets in derivatives markets point to sustained weakness.

XRP slides 4%, cedes to BNB as third-largest crypto

XRP slides 4%, cedes to BNB as third-largest crypto

XRP declined 4% on Tuesday as growing fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) triggered increased selling pressure for the asset. The decline was accompanied by BNB overtaking XRP to become the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Top Crypto Gainers: PancakeSwap, BNB, DeXe rally on token burns, on-chain inflows

Top Crypto Gainers: PancakeSwap, BNB, DeXe rally on token burns, on-chain inflows

PancakeSwap (CAKE), BNB (BNB), and DeXe (DEXE) are emerging as top performers over the last 24 hours while the broader cryptocurrency market remains volatile, with Bitcoin dropping under $122,000. 

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin price hovers around $120,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a strong weekly rally of nearly 7% amid optimism surrounding the ‘Uptober’ narrative. Institutional demand supports the price rise, with BTC’s spot ETFs recording a weekly inflow of over $2 billion, while firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy add BTC to their reserves. 