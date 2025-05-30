Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Litecoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 30 May

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP slumps, triggering massive liquidations amid softer US inflation data
The Ripple (XRP) price faces downside risks as it trades at $2.17 at the time of writing on Friday. The instability witnessed across the cryptocurrency market started after reports that a court had stayed an earlier ruling that blocked the implementation of United States (US) President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
Litecoin is forming a bullish pattern
Litecoin is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency created in 2011 by Charlie Lee as a faster and more lightweight alternative to Bitcoin. It uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm, which allows for quicker transaction confirmation times and lower fees. Often referred to as the "silver to Bitcoin's gold," Litecoin remains one of the most established and widely traded cryptocurrencies.
Crypto Today: Negative spot ETF flows break 10-day inflow streak as BTC, ETH, XRP extend losses
The cryptocurrency market faces intensifying headwinds on Friday as markets digest the uncertainty surrounding tariffs in the United States (US). Bitcoin (BTC) is extending losses below $106,000 while major altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), test critical support areas.
