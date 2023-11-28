Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Ethereum & Terra Classic — American Wrap 28 November

XRP price readies for move north as Ripple community anticipates bullish announcement on November 30
Ripple (XRP) price is pulling higher after a prolonged slump, reinvigorating hope among XRP community members. It comes as November 30 draws near, when the market will finally find out what transpired between the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple behind closed doors.
Ethereum price may lose $2,000 level as ETH becomes deflationary again due to validator exit
Ethereum price has been affected by the Shanghai hardfork since even before it was activated. But since the upgrade, this week marks the first instance when the market is witnessing the fear of unstaking come to life.
LUNC trends among traders alongside Dollar pegged stablecoin USTC, recovery likely
Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) and Terra Classic USD (USTC) both tokens were trending among traders after noting a surge in their price. Santiment analysts believe these tokens are gaining popularity after their collapse, likely to see a revival.
LooksRare price recovery has wings and could double again as profit-hungry investors migrate from BLUR
After Blur’s 300% rally, the next NFT token that has grabbed traders’ attention seems to be LooksRare’s LOOKS altcoin. LOOKS price has rallied 12% in the last nine hours and shows promising signs of continuing this uptrend.
Dogecoin price might recover losses if volume picks up
Dogecoin wallet addresses with a non-zero balance climbed to 5.11 million. DOGE active addresses, and volume increased alongside price gains, supporting a bullish outlook.
Bitcoin price sees flat performance as correlation with equities is on the rise
Bitcoin price performance turned flat in the last two weeks as BTC entered a tight correlation with equities. BTC valuation model reveals Bitcoin price is unlikely to drop below $35,000 apart from short-term volatility.
Three key BTC accumulation levels before ETF approval in January 2024
Bitcoin, from a high time-frame perspective, has been in an up-only trend since the start of 2023. BTC has ignored many sell signals due to the likelihood of an Exchange-Traded Fund approval. With the holidays around the corner, falling liquidity could see BTC discounted from its current level, hovering around the $37,000 region.