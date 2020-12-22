Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Dash & Cardano – Asian Wrap 22 Dec

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP eases within a one-month falling channel
XRP/USD drops to 0.5170 during the early Tuesday’s trading. The crypto major dropped below 200-bar SMA the previous day before bouncing off 0.4980. The latest moves have been confined between 0.5100 and 0.5300 while bearish MACD suggests further weakness.
As a result, short-term XRP/USD sellers can eye support line of a descending trend channel formation established since November 26, at 0.4308 now, during the further downside. Though, the 0.5000 threshold may offer immediate support.
Dash price dives by 15% but on-chain metrics remain heavily bullish
Dash was trading as high as $120 on December 21 before a massive sell-off down to $101.97. The digital asset is now trying to hold a critical support level to see a rebound as most on-chain metrics are still positive.
On the 4-hour chart, Dash price slipped towards the 50-SMA at $104 but managed to hold this critical support level for now. It seems that the digital asset is ready for a rebound as long as the bulls continue defending this level.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA in no-trade zone while momentum builds for high volatility
Cardano attempted to crack the 2020-high of $0.182 on December 17, but bulls came off short and only managed to push ADA to $0.176 before a violent sell-off in the next four days. It seems that bears are pushing Cardano price towards $0.14.
ADA has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart and it’s trading at $0.152 at the time of writing. Bulls have lost the 50-SMA support level and it seems that the next bearish price target is the lower trendline of the pattern at $0.14.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price primed for 30% drop after SEC slams Ripple with lawsuit
Fresh reports suggest that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is looking to slap a massive lawsuit on Ripple. The contention stems from the disputed status of the company's native cryptocurrency, XRP.
Zilliqa price faces short-term selling pressure as bears target $0.04
Zilliqa had a major bull rally in the past two months, climbing from a low of $0.016 at the beginning of November to a new 2020-high at $0.054, established on December 19.
ADA in no-trade zone while momentum builds for high volatility
Cardano attempted to crack the 2020-high of $0.182 on December 17, but bulls came off short and only managed to push ADA to $0.176 before a violent sell-off in the next four days.
Dash price dives by 15% but on-chain metrics remain heavily bullish
Dash was trading as high as $120 on December 21 before a massive sell-off down to $101.97. The digital asset is now trying to hold a critical support level to see a rebound as most on-chain metrics are still positive.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.