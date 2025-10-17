Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Cryptos & Gold – American Wrap 17 October
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP deepens correction, targeting $2 as sentiment dims
Ripple (XRP) is struggling to hold above a key support, trading at around $2.26 on Friday. The cross-border money remittance token has deepened its correction for four consecutive days amid a sticky bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
Japan’s banking giants MUFG, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho to launch US Dollar-Yen-backed stablecoin
Three mega financial institutions in Japan, Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG), Sumitomo Mitsui, and Mizuho, are reportedly planning to issue a stablecoin backed by fiat currencies, including the US Dollar (USD) and the Japanese Yen (JPY).
Gold tests key resistance level that could signal the next bullish phase
Gold, the world’s first-ever $30 trillion asset, has exceeded expectations in 2025, rising more than 60% year-to-date to trading at approximately $4,340 per ounce.
