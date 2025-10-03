Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Bitcoin & PUMP – American Wrap 03 October
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP breaks out as whales increase exposure amid recovery in on-chain activity
Ripple (XRP) takes a breather, holding above $3.00 on Friday after two consecutive days of steady gains. Interest from whales, retail demand and optimism surrounding the 'Uptober' narrative contributed to the rally from September lows around $2.70.
Bitcoin vs Gold: XAU outperforms BTC in Q3
Gold (XAU) outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) in the third quarter (Q3), rallying to a record high and closing Q3 with double-digit gains. Meanwhile, BTC delivered only modest returns after its mid-August peak, setting the stage for a closely watched Q4. To gain more insights into Gold and Bitcoin, FXStreet interviewed some experts in the crypto markets.
Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP eyes breakout toward record high as retail demand recovers
Pump.fun (PUMP) is bullish on Friday, trading above the critical $0.0070 level, unfazed by subtle price corrections in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The token native to Solana’s leading meme coin launchpad offers short-term bullish signals buoyed by key technical indicators.
