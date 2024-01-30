Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Abracadabra & Dogecoin – American Wrap 30 January

Ripple price subdued despite XRP validators commitment to adopt Rippled version 2.0.1 of XRPLedger update
Abracadabra Finance, a DeFi lending and borrowing protocol, acknowledged in a recent tweet that its Ethereum cauldrons have been hit by an exploit. Blockchain security firm PeckShield estimates that the exploit resulted in a loss of $6.49 million.
PeckShield’s experts identified details pertaining to the exploit; the attacker funded it with 1 Ether from Tornado Cash and resulted in the biggest depeg in MIM stablecoin since the USD-pegged asset’s inception.
Dogecoin Active Addresses surge nearly 12% overnight, to DOGE all-time high
Dogecoin network has observed a surge in Daily Active Addresses and New Addresses. On January 29, new DOGE addresses hit an all-time high of 247,240, according to data from IntoTheBlock.
DOGE price climbed to $0.8215 on Tuesday.
Bitcoin price could rally as buying power increases with rise in exchange stablecoin reserves
Bitcoin supply on exchanges has been on a consistent decline since the ETF approvals, driving an increase in stablecoin supply. Higher stablecoin supply signals an increase in buying power, supporting the thesis that the bull cycle still has legs.
Immutable X launches zkEVM mainnet in early access phase, could propel IMX price gains
Immutable (IMX) is the native token of an NFT marketplace, a Layer 2 scaling solution for ETH. The protocol unveiled its zkEVM mainnet with early access for game studios and partners.
Will BTC correct to $35k or continue bull run without steep corrections?
Bitcoin currently trades around $41,094 after dropping 4.60% on Thursday, putting an end to the $2,000 trading range. This move comes after Adam from GeeksLive noted that the volatility level of BTC dropped to a new low in a month.