Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polkadot, Solana & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 23 October

Ethereum (ETH) price breached its multi-month consolidation, favoring the bears. This breakout has caused panic among investors, and if the outlook does not improve for ETH, more downside is likely. While the weekend price action has given bulls some hope, ETH needs to overcome two key resistance levels before investors can breath a sigh of relief.

Solana (SOL) price suffered a major setback after the FTX exchange filed for bankruptcy. But SOL’s comeback is nothing short of a miracle, considering its year-to-date returns of 195% overshadow that of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Polkadot (DOT) price has been producing lower lows for nearly three months and shows no signs of breaking out. But as DOT trades around the $4 psychological level, investors should note that the possibility of a volatile move.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.