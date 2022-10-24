Polkadot Price Prediction: One more flash crash to $5.30
Polkadot price might be setting up for a flash crash scenario. For the month, the DOT price is down 8%. However, the bears seem to be developing momentum as large bearish engulfing candlesticks accompanied by upticks in the volume are noticed within each declining rally.
These on-chain metrics suggest Binance Coin price will pump back to $280
Binance Coin price remains in bullish territory on the Relative Strength Index after pumping to extreme overbought territory. The bulls have breached and retested the 8-day exponential moving average. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below $270.
Terra's Luna Classic price could rally 15% this week, here's why
Terra's Luna Classic price is starting the final trading week of October on a bad foot. On October 24, the digital currency has been overcome by a bearish onslaught. During the weekend, LUNC price witnessed an applaudable uptrend bringing the market value up 10%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
MATIC at crossroads for the year as winter could turn up the heat in crypto
Polygon (MATIC) price action saw traders putting forward their bets for the fall and winter as price action rocketed 8%. A small fade this Monday morning is not that strange: China markets tanked massively, and the nearby vicinity of the monthly R1 resistance level is triggering some profit-taking. Two big important technical indicators are trading almost at the same price and could be seen crossing into a bullish sentiment outlook for the coming months.
Assessing the possibility of an Ethereum Classic price rebound as hashrate dips
ETC is trading 51% down from its Sept. peak at $45.81. Markets were surprised when ETC price more than tripled its value from $13.50, thanks to the departure of miners from the former Ethereum proof-of-work protocol. Now Ethereum Classic banks on support at $20 to avert possible declines to $13.50.
Ripple price action erases gains of the weekend, providing an entry point
Ripple price action drops over 2% due to worrying events in Asia. XRP price action is at a monthly pivot and remains underpinned for now. A critical moment is nearing with two technical indicators pointing to a bull rally.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Brief respite from bears and $22,000 BTC on the cards
BTC has been consolidating over the weekend, albeit triggering a minor rally. This move continues to be undone as sellers offload their holdings. But the bullish move over the weekend could be an indication of more positive developments to come.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rally before the next Fed meeting?
BTC seems to be reacting extremely well to the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates. This connection can be attributed to the high correlation with the stock market. High-impact macroeconomic news which affects the traditional markets is also having a noticeable impact.