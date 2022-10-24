Terra's Luna Classic price is starting the final trading week of October on a bad foot. On October 24, the digital currency has been overcome by a bearish onslaught. During the weekend, LUNC price witnessed an applaudable uptrend bringing the market value up 10%.

Binance Coin price remains in bullish territory on the Relative Strength Index after pumping to extreme overbought territory. The bulls have breached and retested the 8-day exponential moving average. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below $270.

Polkadot price might be setting up for a flash crash scenario. For the month, the DOT price is down 8%. However, the bears seem to be developing momentum as large bearish engulfing candlesticks accompanied by upticks in the volume are noticed within each declining rally.

