Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ordinals, FTX & Cryptos– American Wrap 7 November

Ordinals-based meme coin rallies 40% after Binance listing
Lawyers handling the FTX bankruptcy case are considering offers that could eventually lead to a relaunch of the troubled exchange.
At an Oct. 24 hearing of the United States Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware, Kevin Cofsky of Perella Weinberg Partners revealed he is negotiating with several parties interested in purchasing the company.
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Bonk Open Interest spikes, outshining Bitcoin
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Bonk have noted spikes in their open interest in the past 24 hours based on Coinglass data. Higher open interest in meme coins reveals that traders are leaning towards riskier bets in the crypto market.
Hashflow price likely to crumble under selling pressure after massive HFT token unlock
Hashflow DEX’s token HFT, unlocked 73% of its circulating supply early on Tuesday. The massive token unlock event flooded exchanges with Hashflow tokens, likely increasing selling pressure on the asset.
Bitcoin price rally to $48,000 likely with BTC uptrend gaining strength in bull market
Bitcoin wallet addresses holding over $1,000 in BTC have hit a new all-time high, signaling demand among retail traders. BTC enters overbought territory for the first time since February 2021, reflecting strength in Bitcoin’s uptrend.
Week Ahead: Ditch Bitcoin for these altcoins this week likely to be more profitable
This week was relatively stable for Bitcoin price despite multiple macroeconomic events. While BTC moved sideways, some altcoins saw a massive uptick in buying pressure.
Bitcoin: BTC threatens correction to $30,000 amid lack of ETF news
BTC, on the daily time frame, showcases not one but multiple sell signals. To add to its woes, on-chain metrics are also showing profit-taking en masse. While the rally prompted by the potential ETF approval has propelled BTC so far, the lack thereof could also knock the pioneer crypto lower.