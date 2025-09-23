Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Meme, BNB & XRPL – European Wrap 23 September

Meme Coins Price Prediction: BONK, WIF, TOSHI at crossroads as crypto market melts down
Meme coins such as Bonk (BONK), Dogwifhat (WIF), and Toshi (TOSHI) stand at crucial trend-deciding crossroads on Tuesday as the broader cryptocurrency market suffers liquidations of over $1.50 billion in the last 24 hours. This crash reduced the market capitalization of the meme coin segment to $69.96 billion, down from $74.99 billion on Monday.
BNB Price Forecast: BNB steadies near $1,000, eyes fresh leg higher
BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, edges slightly up and steadies at $1,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday after falling 5.2% the previous day. With institutional demand picking up, sideline investors looking for a buying opportunity could do so between the $900 and $948 range. Before, BNB bulls may be setting the stage for a potential fresh leg higher toward new all-time highs.
XRPL roadmap highlights regulatory tools, future DeFi plans
RippleX has deployed compliance features on XRPL and outlined ongoing research into privacy and DeFi infrastructure, but key milestones remain unconfirmed.
RippleX, the development arm of Ripple, continues to build institutional-grade features for the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The latest updates focus on compliance, with ongoing research into lending and privacy solutions.
