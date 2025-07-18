Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Stellar & Crypto – European Wrap 18 July

The cryptocurrency market kicked off Friday’s session on a strong note, buoyed by pivotal legislative developments out of Washington that propelled Bitcoin back above the $120,000 mark and fueled a broad-based rally in altcoins. This momentum comes amid growing efforts by U.S. lawmakers to reshape the regulatory framework for digital assets following a decisive vote in the House of Representatives.

Stellar (XLM) edges marginally higher by less than 0.50% at press time on Friday, holding the 9.71% gains from the previous day. Peter Brandt, a veteran analyst, finds the recovery run in XLM potentially making one of the most bullish charts as bulls prepare to surpass the $0.50 psychological level and Open Interest rockets to an all-time high.

As you can see today on July 18, Litecoin with ticker LTCUSD is now breaking strongly back above May highs after we noticed a complex W-X-Y correction in wave (2). Now that ALTcoin dominance is stepping strongly in, we may easily see more gains within a projected five-wave bullish cycle during the ALTseason, just be aware of short-term pullbacks.

We talked about Litecoin back on May 30, when we spotted a bullish setup formation with waves (1) and (2) that can extend the rally within wave (3) of a five-wave bullish impulse.

