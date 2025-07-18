Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Stellar & Crypto – European Wrap 18 July

Litecoin continues its bullish cycle as expected
We talked about Litecoin back on May 30, when we spotted a bullish setup formation with waves (1) and (2) that can extend the rally within wave (3) of a five-wave bullish impulse.
As you can see today on July 18, Litecoin with ticker LTCUSD is now breaking strongly back above May highs after we noticed a complex W-X-Y correction in wave (2). Now that ALTcoin dominance is stepping strongly in, we may easily see more gains within a projected five-wave bullish cycle during the ALTseason, just be aware of short-term pullbacks.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM Open Interest hits record high, bulls target key psychological level
Stellar (XLM) edges marginally higher by less than 0.50% at press time on Friday, holding the 9.71% gains from the previous day. Peter Brandt, a veteran analyst, finds the recovery run in XLM potentially making one of the most bullish charts as bulls prepare to surpass the $0.50 psychological level and Open Interest rockets to an all-time high.
Regulatory tailwinds push Bitcoin to new highs, boosting crypto market momentum
The cryptocurrency market kicked off Friday’s session on a strong note, buoyed by pivotal legislative developments out of Washington that propelled Bitcoin back above the $120,000 mark and fueled a broad-based rally in altcoins. This momentum comes amid growing efforts by U.S. lawmakers to reshape the regulatory framework for digital assets following a decisive vote in the House of Representatives.
Lido Price Forecast: LDO eyes further gains as BitGo enables native ETH staking via Lido
Lido DAO (LDO) edges higher by over 5% at press time on Friday, extending its five consecutive days in the green. LDO gains momentum following BitGo's announcement on Thursday of native Ethereum (ETH) staking via Lido for its institutional clients.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC nears all-time high, ETH eyes $4,000, XRP sets new record
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading above $120,000 on Friday, inching closer to its all-time high of $123,218. Ethereum (ETH) price has surged by over 20% so far this week, with bulls aiming for the $4,000 level next.
Top Crypto Gainers: Hedera, Flare, Ripple – HBAR, FLR, XRP make waves with double-digit gains
Hedera (HBAR), Flare (FLR), and Ripple (XRP) continue to extend their double-digit gains from Thursday, outperforming the broader market over the last 24 hours. The surge in altcoins aligns with Bitcoin (BTC) reclaiming the $120,000 level and an improvement in broader market sentiment.
Trump to introduce crypto to $9 trillion retirement market: Financial Times
US President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order allowing 401(k) accounts to invest in cryptocurrencies as part of their retirement plans, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
Bitcoin: BTC hits new all-time high and enters price discovery mode
Bitcoin price prints a new all-time high near $118,900 on Friday, entering uncharted territory as bullish momentum accelerates. The surge in BTC was supported by rising corporate and institutional demand, with spot Bitcoin ETFs recording a total of $1.69 billion this week as of Thursday.
