Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Pi Network & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 26 June

Ethereum (ETH) is down 1% over the past 24 hours following Bitcoin (BTC) miner Bit Digital's (BTBT) announcement on Wednesday that it's pivoting toward an ETH staking and treasury strategy. After two consecutive days of recording gains following the Israel-Iran ceasefire, bulls have lost steam as Ethereum registered the 1% decline. The decline was spurred by a rise in Ethereum's exchange reserve, indicating low demand and a modest increase in the sell-side pressure.

Pi Network softens marginally at press time on Thursday following the 16% jump the previous day. The recent buzz aligns with the Pi Network team's teasing of generative AI integration, as reported by FXStreet. Amid the uptrend, Pi Network surpasses a critical resistance level formed by peaks on May 22 and June 14. Adding to this, a converging support trendline extrapolated over May 17, May 31, and June 17 completed a falling wedge pattern.

Litecoin (LTC) is stabilizing at around $85 at the time of writing on Thursday, having recovered 6% so far this week. On-chain data indicate early bearish signals for LTC as holders’ profit-taking activity reaches a three-month high and dormant wallets’ activity increases, signaling growing selling pressure. Additionally, a specific whale has offloaded 340,000 LTC tokens, signaling a bearish outlook for its price.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.