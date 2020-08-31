Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple – European Wrap 31 August

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD ready to reverse below $60.00 after a strong recovery attempt

Litecoin is the seventh-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $4 billion. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $61.8, while an average daily trading volume amounts to $2.8 billion. Litecoin is down 1.5$ since the start of the day; however, it is still over 6% higher on a day-to-day basis, which makes it the best-performing altcoin out of top-10. Read more ...

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD ready to retest two-year high after a short-lived correction

Ethereum (ETH) has hit $430.00 during early Asian hours amid strong bullish momentum. While the coin retreated to $423.00 by press time, it is still over 4% higher from this time on Sunday and close to the highest level in the recent two years. Ethereum's trading volume exceeded $12 billion, while its market capitalization is registered at $47.5 billion. Read more ...

Ripple Market Update: XRP is the least-favored altcoin in Japan

The Japanese traders prefer Bitcoin over XRP, according to the recent research published by Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) on August 19. The analysts found out that investors tend to sell XRPs and other altcoins to buy Bitcoin as the share of BTC in the total transactions value on the cryptocurrency exchanges catapulted to 87%. Meanwhile, the number of active accounts hit the all-time high at 13,987 in April 2020 (the latest available data). Read more ...