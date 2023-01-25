Ethereum (ETH) price sees pressure mounting as profit-taking gets sped up by bulls exiting their positions in light of the risk events into next week. With several big central banks set to issue their first monetary policy meeting for the year, traders are bracing for a cold shower as several central bankers have recently issued warnings that a victory dance in the markets is too early and too premature since inflation remains historically elevated. As long as the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1,425 holds, the rally is intact, while any lower break is a warning sign.

Cardano (ADA) price shows signs of distress and signals some issues ahead as a part of the rally is being pared back. Although only 10% of the 61% rally has been given back thus far, the way the fade is happening is a reason to worry. Where other cryptocurrencies have quite crucial support points nearby to underpin the price action, ADA is dangling and set to drop another 10% quite quickly if bulls cannot turn sentiment back in their favor.

Litecoin price has been rising in stair-step fashion throughout the winter, suggesting a well-established uptrend will continue higher. Resistance near the current price levels, however, should not be underestimated. Even if bulls continue pushing higher, there is a risk of institutional investors front-running Litecoin price higher.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.