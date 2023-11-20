Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Lido DAO, ETP & Cryptos – American Wrap 20 November

Lido DAO price rally could continue amidst accumulation by institutions and bullish on-chain metrics
In addition to the Sam Altman controversy, the graphic card manufacturer NVIDIA’s earnings are set to be released on Tuesday, which has added a tailwind to these tokens.
- Render Token rallied 60% in the last five days.
- Fetch.AI has inflated by 55% in the last six days.
- Ocean Protocol’s OCEAN token has soared 43% in the last six days as well.
- Worldcoin bounced by 50% in just two days but is retracing lower due to the Altman controversy.
The crypto markets are likely to move freely this week due to the lack of major macroeconomic events.
