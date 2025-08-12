Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: JasmyCoin, Pump.fun & Uniswap — Asian Wrap 12 August

JasmyCoin Price Forecast: JASMY rebounds as whales accumulate, rises
JasmyCoin (JASMY) price recovers trading above $0.016 at the time of writing on Tuesday after a mild fall the previous day. On-chain and derivatives data support the bullish thesis, as certain whale wallets are accumulating JASMY tokens, and bullish bets reach the highest monthly level among traders, suggesting a rally on the horizon.
Crypto Gainers Today: PUMP eyes further recovery as BCH, CRO rally
PUMP edges higher by 5% at press time on Tuesday, extending the 10% gains from Monday. The meme coin launchpad token forms a rising wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart (shared below). A decisive close above the overhead trendline at $0.003776 would mark a bullish breakout of the wedge pattern, potentially extending the uptrend to the $0.005000 psychological level.
UNI rises as Uniswap Foundation's DUNI proposal hints at fee switch unlock
Uniswap (UNI) saw a 3% gain on Monday following Uniswap Foundation's DUNI governance proposal, which aligns with the state of Wyoming's Decentralized Unincorporated Nonprofit Association (DUNA) Act. The proposal outlines the potential development of a legal governance framework for Uniswap under the Wyoming Act, while enabling the exchange to turn on revenue sharing with users.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC and XRP stabilize, ETH nears all-time high
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) stabilize below their key resistance levels; a firm close above indicates a rally ahead. In the meantime, Ethereum (ETH) bulls take control of the momentum, surpassing $4,500 mark and targeting its record highs at $4,868.
Crypto Gainers: Fartcoin, Chainlink, Solana surge as Scott Bessent urges 50bps rate cut
Altcoins such as Fartcoin, Chainlink, and Solana rank as top performers over the last 24 hours as the market trades in the green with the US Consumer Price Index of July remaining at 2.7% and the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent floating ideas of a 50 basis point rate cut.
Altcoins open interest surges to new all-time high amid declining Bitcoin volatility
The altcoin market's futures open interest (OI) surged to a record $47 billion, driven by rapid price gains, according to a Glassnode report on Tuesday. The surge comes amid a decline in Bitcoin's (BTC) at-the-money implied volatility (ATM IV), which historically precedes sudden price swings.
FTX customers file lawsuit against Fenwick & West over involvement in exchange collapse
Customers of defunct crypto exchange FTX are accusing Fenwick & West of direct involvement in the exchange's fraudulent activity through the creation of a structure that enabled fraud and money laundering, according to a filing on Monday.
Bitcoin: BTC bulls target $120,000 as Trump moves to allow crypto in 401(k) plans
Bitcoin (BTC) looks set to close the week in the green, breaking above the $116,000 resistance, as market optimism swelled after United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order to include alternative assets, including crypto, in US 401(k) retirement accounts.
