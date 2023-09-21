Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: ImmutableX, Optimism & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 21 September

ImmutableX price rallies by 40% in 24 hours, but whale activity remains weak
ImmutableX price rise astonished the market as the altcoin led the crypto market rally on Tuesday. The altcoin hit a 45-day high and, in the process, managed to flip many of the resistance levels into support floors. The reason behind the rally, however, is presently unknown, but the whales seem to be active once again.
Optimism price outlook as network sells 116 million OP tokens
Optimism (OP) network has revealed plans to start selling 116 million OP tokens in a private sale immediately. At current rates, these tokens are valued at approximately $162.4 million but the transfer is not expected to impact market price.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC contradicts expectations as Fed holds interest rates
Bitcoin (BTC) price has contravened expectations following the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. With investors watching the clock, it had been anticipated that a rate pause would spur optimism among investors and kickstart a rally. The Fed interest rate decision has not inspired volatility for BTC despite the history of macroeconomic factors influencing risk assets like crypto.
Solana price sustains recovery rally despite falling daily active addresses
Solana price shows strong bullish momentum, which has seen the Ethereum killer break out from a descending parallel channel. Strangely, the daily active addresses on-chain metric fails to mirror this optimism, which is unorthodox considering the two parameters conventionally to go hand in hand.
US House Committee passes bill to prevent issuance of CBDC
The United States is a landmine of regulatory trouble for the crypto space, but the technology behind it was being pursued for adoption. However, the application of this technology is also being objected to by many, attempting to end things before they even begin.
Bitcoin: BTC contemplates crash in September
Bitcoin price remains unfazed by the US CPI announcement on September 13 and continues to move in a range. The weekly chart, however, shows a potential short-term recovery rally that could set the stage for a steep correction.