Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Hyperliquid, Bitcoin & Solana – European Wrap 25 August

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE offers recovery signals backed by steady open interest
Hyperliquid (HYPE) is printing a green 4-hour candle, trading above $45.00 on Monday amid growing risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. Retail demand for HYPE appears steady, backed by steady futures Open Interest (OI) and a robust technical structure.
Traders will be on the lookout for a daily close above $45.00, which could signal readiness for the run-up toward record highs marginally below $50.00. Hyperliquid shows signs of a sustainable recovery toward its record high near the $50.00 mark, driven by rising retail demand.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC slides as whale sell-off outweighs Powell’s dovish remarks
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends its correction, trading below $111,600 at the start of the week on Monday after being rejected from its previously broken trendline last week. BTC corrects by nearly 10% from its record high despite dovish remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday. Large whale and institutional sell-off, coupled with over $1 billion in outflows from spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), have added pressure on the market.
Bitcoin price declined more than 3% last week, reaching a low of $110,680 on Sunday. This price correction comes despite the dovish remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole on Friday, who said that the central bank will adopt a new policy framework of flexible inflation targeting and eliminate 'makeup' strategy for inflation. "Framework calls for a balanced approach when the central bank's goals are in tension," Powell added.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL extends rally as open interest hits record high of over $13 billion
Solana (SOL) price trades in green above $207 at the time of writing on Monday, supported by a strong rally last week. The bullish outlook is further supported by the record-high Open Interest (OI) on SOL, reaching over $13 billion. Additionally, the Bullish company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) last week added optimism that could set the stage for SOL to make a fresh push toward its all-time high.
CoinGlass’ data show that the futures’ OI in Solana at exchanges reached a new all-time high of $13.08 billion on Monday. An increasing OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which could fuel the current Solana price rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink partners with Japan’s SBI Group, focusing on DeFi use cases
Chainlink (LINK) edges higher by over 1% at press time on Monday with the announcement of securing a partnership with Japan’s financial conglomerate SBI Group. The firm, with over $200 billion in assets, will focus on decentralized finance (DeFi) product offerings.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes recovery as bullish momentum builds
Cardano (ADA) price is showing signs of recovery after rebounding from a crucial support level last week. This price optimism is further supported by rising Open Interest and stablecoin market capitalization, pointing toward improving market sentiment.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC and XRP hover near key supports while ETH consolidates after record highs
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) start this week on a cautious note as traders eye critical levels. BTC and XRP are holding support around key zones, while ETH consolidates just below record highs, leaving the market at a potential turning point.
Crypto market liquidations cross $650M: Ethena, Lido, Pump.fun lead losses
Ethena (ENA), Lido (LDO), and Pump.fun (PUMP) start the week under pressure, leading the cryptocurrency market losses over the last 24 hours. The altcoins display room for further correction, as the selling pressure increases.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction amid over $1 billion ETF outflows
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under pressure this week, consolidating above $111,980 support after dropping more than 3%. BTC pullback continued as weakening demand and profit-taking keep weighing in, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw over $1.15 billion in outflows.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.