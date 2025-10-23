TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Hyperliquid, Aster & Cryptos – American Wrap 23 October
Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE poised for $45 breakout amid bullish momentum

Hyperliquid (HYPE) is trading above $40.00 at the time of writing on Thursday, building on a broader bullish wave in the cryptocurrency market. Interest in the Decentralized Exchange (DEX) perpetual native token is also rising, as evidenced by the futures Open Interest (OI), which averages $1.37 billion.

Aster price rises as DEX unveils Rocket Launch to support early-stage crypto projects

Aster edges higher, trading marginally above $1.00 at the time of writing on Thursday. The uptick in price reflects an overall positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, which has propelled Bitcoin (BTC) above $109,000 and Ethereum (ETH) above $3,800.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP attempt breakout amid reigniting risk-on sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading below $109,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, after staging a recovery from the previous day's low of $106,666. Although minor, the uptick in price points to improving risk-on sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. 

