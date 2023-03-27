Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Floki Inu, SushiSwap & Decentraland – European Wrap 27 March

Share:

Floki Inu, a Shiba Inu and Dogecoin competitor, has a bullish target of $0.000041. The meme coin is in a downtrend, however recent rounds of exchange listings and altcoin price rallies have fueled a bullish sentiment among holders.

Floki Inu, a meme coin competitor of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, is currently in a downtrend. The meme coin recently got listed on Crypto.com. FLOKI announced the listing of the token on BigONE exchange.

SushiSwap price undid the early March gains in the last week after the SEC subpoenaed the platform’s head chef Jared Grey. As a result of this announcement, the token collapsed by roughly 18%. However, this week things are starting to look better for the decentralized exchange (DEX) and SUSHI holders for four key reasons.

SushiSwap price on the daily chart shows that it produced two key lower lows on March 10 and 25. Looking at the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicators, one can see higher highs, indicating an increase in momentum for the same periods.

Decentraland (MANA) price is currently on the backfoot slightly as the ASIA PAC session started off with a bullish undertone. Nothing surprising just yet as MANA is currently residing at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which has been providing support on plenty of previous occasions. With the bullish undertone being handed over in the European trading session, expect to see a breakout trade that could see MANA shooting higher to $0.66 by Tuesday or Wednesday if this undertone persists.

Decentraland price had been in steep decline ever since bulls tried to break above the 55-day SMA two weekends ago after Credit Suisse got pushed into a merger. In a bearish triangle formation with the 200-day SMA as the base, plenty of attacks have been launched – each unsuccessful. Seeing the bullish tone this morning in global markets with equities and risk assets on the front foot, expect to see that filter through MANA price action with a bit of delay.