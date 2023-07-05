Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Fantom, Cardano & LUNC — Asian Wrap 06 July

Fantom price is dependent on its investors to prevent another potential downtrend
Fantom price was on a path of recovery as the altcoin was slowly but consistently painting green on the charts. This was interrupted over the past 24 hours when the broader market cues reached the cryptocurrency, leaving FTM now reliant on its investors, who are making a comeback.
Cardano price falls 4% despite mother company's open-source toolset launch for users
Cardano (ADA) price is trading with a bearish bias, steadily writing off the gains made over the last week. The move is concerning given that the blockchain's users now have a new toolset where they can develop smart contracts and build decentralized applications (dApps). The move is part of individual efforts by projects in the crypto ecosystem to increase the value of their tokens.
LUNC community calls for Binance CEO’s leadership as Terra Luna Classic price falls 25%
Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) price remains in a downtrend, falling below a crucial support level after a so-called ‘Final Vision Plan’ proposed by a non-custodial validator was rejected by the community. Now members are turning to a leading crypto executive to lead the effort to salvage the network.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price stalls at $31,500, putting short-term BTC trader gains in jeopardy
Bitcoin price has been trading in a tight range for nearly two weeks now with no signs of resolution. But a closer look at the price action reveals a potential distribution pattern that could trigger a sharp correction soon.
BNB price declines as Binance suffers regulatory crackdown in Australia
The Australian financial regulator has searched Binance’s offices in the country, Bloomberg reported Wednesday citing anonymous sources, as the largest exchange in the crypto ecosystem faces increasing regulatory scrutiny in many of its markets.
BTC range tightens, leaving holders confused
Bitcoin price saw a spurt in buying pressure on July 3, which pushed it to $31,395, but the lack of momentum caused a retracement of the move. As a result, altcoins, including ETH and XRP have remained lull. Additionally, the lack of a proper catalyst has sapped crypto traders' optimism.
Dogecoin price recovers from the heaviest shorting of 2023
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, is recovering from the largest shorting event in 2023. Around June 29, the highest DOGE shorting level of the year was recorded by crypto intelligence tracker Santiment.
Top 3 altcoins to buy for next alt season: PEPE, OP, BNB
With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, has rallied 33%, Compound (COMP) has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.