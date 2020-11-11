Unannounced hard fork on Ethereum blockchain causes troubles for cryptocurrency industry
Sudden technical issues of Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura spooked the cryptocurrency community on Wednesday. Numerous trading platforms and wallet service providers, including Binance and MetaMask, were forced to suspend ETH deposits and withdrawals, citing price updates. Read more...
Hackers steal nearly $100 million from the DeFi sector since the start of the year
Hacker's activity in the DeFi space has been gaining traction since the start of the year. According to the recent CipherTrace report, the losses due to hacks, theft and fraud amounted to $99 million. Read more...
KuCoin on track to reopen all operations after recovering 84% of the $280 million hack
The Asia-based cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin managed to recover 84% of the funds lost in the massive hack incident on September 25. The co-founder and the CEO of the exchange, Jonny Lyu, confirmed on his Twitter account that on-chain tracking, contract upgrade, and judicial recovery allowed to recover of about $235 million out of $280 million stolen by the hackers. Read more...
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Cash price dives as tokens flood exchanges ahead of its upcoming hard fork
Bitcoin Cash price has been declining over the last days, with BCH currently trading at the $257 zone, down from a recent high of $278 ahead of an upcoming network hard fork, taking place next Sunday, November 15.
Cali cartel drug dealer arrested in Spain for laundering over $7 million in cryptocurrencies
In a joint operation with the Netherlands' police, the Spanish national police have arrested a historic member of the Cali cartel in Malaga. He was the number one associate in the INTERPOL list for years.
Bitcoin liftoff to $16,000 to trigger the next bull run
The world celebrated the news that a gigantic pharma company from the United States had developed a 90% vaccine in the prevention of COVID-19. The information reverberated in global markets, with related stocks recording massive gains.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.