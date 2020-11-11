Unannounced hard fork on Ethereum blockchain causes troubles for cryptocurrency industry

Sudden technical issues of Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura spooked the cryptocurrency community on Wednesday. Numerous trading platforms and wallet service providers, including Binance and MetaMask, were forced to suspend ETH deposits and withdrawals, citing price updates.

Hackers steal nearly $100 million from the DeFi sector since the start of the year

Hacker's activity in the DeFi space has been gaining traction since the start of the year. According to the recent CipherTrace report, the losses due to hacks, theft and fraud amounted to $99 million.

KuCoin on track to reopen all operations after recovering 84% of the $280 million hack

The Asia-based cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin managed to recover 84% of the funds lost in the massive hack incident on September 25. The co-founder and the CEO of the exchange, Jonny Lyu, confirmed on his Twitter account that on-chain tracking, contract upgrade, and judicial recovery allowed to recover of about $235 million out of $280 million stolen by the hackers.