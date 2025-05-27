Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, TRUMP & Tokens – American Wrap 27 May

TRUMP meme coin remains choppy as Trump Media announces $2.5 billion Bitcoin treasury deal
The Official Trump (TRUMP) meme coin is trading broadly sideways at $2.85 at the time of writing on Tuesday. This follows last week’s rejection from $16.00, triggered by negative sentiment around the exclusive top TRUMP holders’ dinner with United States President Donald Trump on May 22.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH jumps 4% as Sharplink Gaming announces $425M Ether treasury strategy
Ethereum (ETH) is up 4% on Tuesday following Sharplink Gaming's plan to raise $425 million in a private placement, led by Consensys, to purchase ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset.
NEAR, VIRTUAL and KAITO lead AI tokens ahead of Nvidia Q1 earnings report
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) cryptocurrency sector is up 3% on Tuesday as market participants anticipate an 8% volatility swing in computing firm Nvidia's (NVDA) market cap ahead of its Q1 earnings report.
