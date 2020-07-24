Ethereum Weekly Forecast: The DeFi rocket ship is upon us

Ethereum has in the last couple of days proved that it is no longer a sleeping giant. From last week’s support at $228, ETH/USD hit new July highs above $280. As the upward trend is renewed, investors are looking towards $300 in the near term as discussed in the price prediction on Friday. Read more ...

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ/USD loses 2% in a matter of minutes, tests $3.00

Tezos (XTZ) hit the intraday high at $3.23 and retreated to the psychological of $3.00. The coin has lost over 2% in a matter of minutes, but the bullish momentum slowed down on approach to the strong support reinforced by 200-hour SMA. Once it is broken, the previous channel support at $2.90 will come into focus. The next critical barrier is created by a combination of 50-day and 100-day SMA at $2.70. This area may slow down the bears and create a pre-condition for another bullish wave. Read more ...

Tron Price Forecast: TRX/USD on a spiral to $0.01750

Tron price has been consistently trimming gains on Friday. The breakdown comes after the crypto snapped its July winning streak on hitting a wall at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last swing high of $0.02686 to a swing low of $0.0073. Read more ...