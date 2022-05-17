4/ We are currently working on documenting the use of the LFG BTC reserves during the depegging event. Please be patient with us as our teams are juggling multiple tasks at the same time.

Do Kwon, CEO of Terraform Labs, is moving forward with his "Terra Ecosystem Revival Plan 2." Following last week's collapse of the Terra stablecoin peg to US dollars and the subsequent demise of its native token LUNA, which plummeted from $87.68 to the current $0.0002 levels, Kwon announced a collaborative plan of action with the Terra community. Do Kwon's post on the Terra Agora forum releases a specific short-term timeline for this recovery plan.

Bitcoin (BTC) price sees bulls returning to the scene to pick up the pieces from the scattered BTC price that saw slaughter in the past trading days. BTC price quoting at a lucrative discount has made the asset attractive for cherry-picking traders and investors. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) showing that Bitcoin still has a heartbeat, expect to see a full recovery towards $45,261, claiming back some critical levels in the process.

Bitcoin price has been coiling up around the base of a range for quite some time. Monday’s range formation, however, indicates that an up move is likely in the coming days. Investors can expect Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to do the same.

