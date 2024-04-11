Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Sui & Ripple — Asian Wrap 11 April

Ethereum could outperform Bitcoin in the longer term despite BTC halving
Bitcoin (BTC) halving is headlining almost every discussion in the crypto market on Wednesday. While many predict the largest digital asset to enter another record-breaking bull run, an industry insider sees Ethereum (ETH) as the main deal regardless of the halving narrative.
Sui price extends losses, shrugging off creator's venture into Web3 gaming
Mysten Labs, the creator of the Sui blockchain, announced on Wednesday that it is venturing in the Web2 and Web3 gaming sector through the launch of a handheld device. Despite the announcement, the Layer 1 blockchain’s token SUI registered around 2% losses on Wednesday, extending its recent downtrend.
XRP price faces bearish signals while Ripple opens applications for XRPLedger grants program
Ripple (XRP) price is testing a crucial support on Wednesday, at $0.60. The altcoin was hit by the market-wide correction as Bitcoin price coiled back under $70,000.
SEC serves DeFi giant Uniswap with Wells notice as project vows to fight
Uniswap Labs, the entity behind the decentralized exchange Uniswap, confirmed in a blog post on Wednesday that it received a Wells notice from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The DeFi giant has said it is ready to fight, while other crypto community members have expressed support for their decision.
Ethereum extends correction as Van Eck CEO dampens chances of spot ETH ETF approval
Van Eck's CEO says Ethereum ETFs are less likely to be approved in May because the SEC has remained silent. Following the crypto market correction, Ethereum is down 3.8% as ETH's long liquidations have topped Bitcoin's. EigenLayer's launch on Ethereum Mainnet could add momentum to DeFi's liquid restaking boom.
Bitcoin (BTC) halving is headlining almost every discussion in the crypto market on Wednesday. While many predict the largest digital asset to enter another record-breaking bull run, an industry insider sees Ethereum (ETH) as the main deal regardless of the halving narrative.
Ethena advances more than 21% after integration with exchange wallets
Ethena (ENA) surged 21% on Wednesday after it announced strategic partnerships with four top crypto exchanges to allow USDe staking and introduce ENA into its "Sat campaign." This increase comes despite the general crypto market downturn that has seen many altcoins trade in the red.
Bitcoin: Short-term holders add 1.12 million BTC, what does this mean?
Bitcoin (BTC) price action for the past three weeks has been confusing for sidelined participants. On the one hand, investors are ignoring BTC and trading altcoins, and on the other hand, traders are expecting a potential dip.