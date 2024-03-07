Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Ripple & Tesla – European Wrap 7 March

Nearly $200 million in ETH burned as Ethereum gears up for Dencun upgrade
Ethereum (ETH) price has increased sharply in the past week as investors appear to be pricing in the positive effects of the upcoming Dencun upgrade and the possibility that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves this year exchange-traded funds that track Ether. Meanwhile, on-chain data shows that almost $200 million in ETH were burned in the past week, another indicator of further price gains as it reduces the circulating supply of the altcoin.
Ethereum holders are anticipating the two catalysts that are likely to drive ETH price rally this cycle. The upcoming Cancun-Deneb (Dencun) Hard Fork and the SEC’s decision on the Spot Ethereum ETF are the two catalysts for the altcoin.
XRP price drops below key support ahead of SEC’s remedies-related brief in Ripple lawsuit
XRP price nosedived below an important support level for the altcoin, at $0.65. The altcoin is trading at $0.62 on Thursday. An important deadline in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit is fast approaching and the regulator is set to present its remedies-related opening brief on March 22.
XRP price is $0.62, early on Thursday. The altcoin has dropped below key support, while Bitcoin and altcoins begin their recovery from the recent bloodbath. The SEC is set to present its remedies-related opening brief on March 22, an important date for the regulator’s lawsuit against Ripple.
Has Tesla secretly bought more Bitcoin?
The electric car company Tesla has allegedly purchased around 1,000 BTC, or at least that’s what the chatter is on social media. But a closer look at the source of these rumors reveals that it could be nothing but a case of misinterpretion.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s announcement of purchasing BTC was a major driver of the crypto markets in February 2021. Late Wednesday, social media platform X’s users started talking about Tesla adding 1,000 BTC, worth roughly $68 million, to their balance sheet based on data from a popular crypto data analytics platform, Arkham. Neither Tesla nor Musk have commented on these rumors.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Has Tesla secretly bought more Bitcoin?
The electric car company Tesla has allegedly purchased around 1,000 BTC, or at least that’s what the chatter is on social media. But a closer look at the source of these rumors reveals that it could be nothing but a case of misinterpretion.
XRP price drops below key support ahead of SEC’s remedies-related brief in Ripple lawsuit
XRP price nosedived below an important support level for the altcoin, at $0.65. The altcoin is trading at $0.62 on Thursday. An important deadline in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit is fast approaching and the regulator is set to present its remedies-related opening brief on March 22.
Nearly $200 million in ETH burned as Ethereum gears up for Dencun upgrade
Ethereum price has increased sharply in the past week as investors appear to be pricing in the positive effects of the upcoming Dencun upgrade and the possibility that the US Securities and Exchange Commission approves this year exchange-traded funds that track Ether.
Will AI coins make a comeback after meme coins stop rallying?
Bitcoin’s comeback seems to have paused, which is an opportunity for altcoins to kickstart their uptrend. A few AI coins are bouncing back quickly and are trading well above their pre-crash levels. Sleepless AI is one such crypto that has shot up nearly 50% in under 36 hours.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon
Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook.